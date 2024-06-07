Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 26,210 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $511,677.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $436,572.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 14,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $511,677.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $302,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,383. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $35.96.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

