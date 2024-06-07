Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Immersion worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 99,853 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 36.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 49,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 36,653 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Immersion

In other Immersion news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Immersion Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $325.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.48. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Immersion’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

