Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 38,881 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,881 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPA. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Copa by 112.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Copa by 67.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 59.1% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa stock opened at $98.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.04. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $121.20.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on CPA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

