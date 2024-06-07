Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $774,000 Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 14,663.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flowserve

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowserve Trading Down 1.3 %

FLS stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

