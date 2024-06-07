Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.070-3.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.07-3.10 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.41.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

