Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.070-3.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.07-3.10 EPS.
Campbell Soup Stock Performance
CPB opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Campbell Soup Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
