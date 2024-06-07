Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $66,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CNI opened at $126.65 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

