Capital International Investors Acquires 400,000 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.48% of DoubleVerify worth $30,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 114.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in DoubleVerify by 38.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in DoubleVerify by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in DoubleVerify by 30.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,489,000 after acquiring an additional 433,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 110.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 577,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.05.

DV opened at $18.82 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,634. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

