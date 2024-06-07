Capital International Investors Acquires 566,513 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 566,513 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.64% of Glacier Bancorp worth $75,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 66,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

GBCI opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $44.06.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBCI. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

