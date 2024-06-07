Capital International Investors Acquires Shares of 5,940,705 Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,940,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,586,000. Capital International Investors owned about 4.52% of Vestis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vestis in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.51. Vestis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

In other Vestis news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon purchased 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,343.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 1,828,009 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,973,187 shares in the company, valued at $142,844,203.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon acquired 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,343.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,830,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,501,849 in the last quarter.

About Vestis



Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

