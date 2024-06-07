Capital International Investors Boosts Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,373 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 2.17% of Power Integrations worth $101,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 374.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.18. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $733,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,266.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,682 shares of company stock worth $3,339,465. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.