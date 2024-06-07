Capital International Investors Decreases Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,241,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818,604 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.17% of Stellantis worth $122,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $232,047,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,173,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,858,000 after purchasing an additional 442,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

STLA has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,851,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,885,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 2,350,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,044,500 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

