Capital International Investors Has $131.17 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,431,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,212,743 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Olin were worth $131,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Olin by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,152,000 after buying an additional 2,772,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $76,125,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Olin by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,974,000 after purchasing an additional 397,050 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 524,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,227,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 663,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after acquiring an additional 267,460 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Olin Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:OLN opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

