Capital International Investors Has $134.54 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,856 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.66% of Catalent worth $134,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Catalent by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Catalent stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

