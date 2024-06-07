Capital International Investors Has $27.49 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $27,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $837,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,299,000 after purchasing an additional 171,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,942,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $164.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

