Capital International Investors Has $91.60 Million Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,222,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301,655 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 3.20% of DigitalBridge Group worth $91,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBRG. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.96. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.76 million. Analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.58%.

DBRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

