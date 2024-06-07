Capital International Investors Has $95.42 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,041,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in NetEase were worth $95,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 123.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth $322,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NetEase by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.71.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.45. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

