Capital International Investors Makes New Investment in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 892,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,073,000. Capital International Investors owned about 0.41% of Core & Main at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,097 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Core & Main by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,707,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 22.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,493,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,925,000 after purchasing an additional 461,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Core & Main by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,403,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,575 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Core & Main

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,912.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,912.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $2,895,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,950.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $13,191,217. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.