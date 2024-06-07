Capital International Investors Purchases 122 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.18% of Moody’s worth $128,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $868,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 526,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,783,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,185,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $406.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.77 and a 200 day moving average of $386.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $417.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

