Capital International Investors Purchases 49 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $114,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Intuit by 3.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 74.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $572.65 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $419.30 and a one year high of $676.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $623.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

