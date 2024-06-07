Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,455,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.75% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $113,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,103,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,852,000 after buying an additional 275,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,032,000 after purchasing an additional 677,057 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 793,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after buying an additional 203,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 716,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares during the period. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

