Capital International Investors Reduces Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,057,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,420 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.61% of Genmab A/S worth $129,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

