Capital International Investors Sells 189,439 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189,439 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Novanta were worth $127,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 62,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $162.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $187.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.