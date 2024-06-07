Capital International Investors Sells 2,619 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $105,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.92.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $132.03 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.41 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.84 and its 200 day moving average is $178.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,880 shares of company stock worth $12,890,065. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

