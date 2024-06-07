Capital International Investors Sells 710,626 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Capital International Investors reduced its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,083,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 710,626 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $32,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

