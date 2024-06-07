Capital International Investors Sells 8,116 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Capital International Investors lessened its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.00% of Legend Biotech worth $109,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 53.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 2,134.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.09.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

