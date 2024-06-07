Capital One Financial Downgrades Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) to Hold

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

MRO opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,104.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,104.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

