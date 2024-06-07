Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 775,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $78,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,790,000 after acquiring an additional 197,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,032,000 after buying an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,024,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,566,000 after buying an additional 125,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the third quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 719,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,659,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

NYSE:MSM opened at $85.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.