Capital Research Global Investors Buys 5,945,559 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 427.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945,559 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 6.01% of Applied Digital worth $49,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 161,250 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 110.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 606,347 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. Applied Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

