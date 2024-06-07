Capital Research Global Investors Buys Shares of 341,517 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 341,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

RY stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $109.51. The company has a market cap of $152.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

