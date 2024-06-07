Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,739 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.26% of ON worth $44,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONON. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in ON by 91.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ON by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $43.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ON

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.