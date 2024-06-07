Capital Research Global Investors Grows Position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,542 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.57% of StepStone Group worth $20,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in StepStone Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,367,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,084,000 after buying an additional 525,538 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $13,137,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in StepStone Group by 210.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 518,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 351,205 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in StepStone Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,823,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,175,000 after buying an additional 289,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in StepStone Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 652,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,614,000 after buying an additional 119,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $42.37 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $45.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group LP will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STEP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,829.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.