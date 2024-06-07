Capital Research Global Investors Has $30.24 Million Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,655,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419,842 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.44% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $30,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCCS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 82,813 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,035,162.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $475,750,798.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,812,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,572,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 82,813 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,035,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,211,087 shares of company stock valued at $703,412,322. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

