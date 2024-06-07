Capital Research Global Investors Has $39.68 Million Holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 182.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.10% of Structure Therapeutics worth $39,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPCR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Washington University acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $55.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -72.25. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $75.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPCR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.