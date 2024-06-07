Capital Research Global Investors Has $41.41 Million Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,933,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012,312 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.14% of Marqeta worth $41,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $27,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marqeta by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,015,000 after purchasing an additional 900,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marqeta by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,777 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marqeta by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 633,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 500,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.37.

Marqeta Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.