Capital Research Global Investors Has $58.39 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,720 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.65% of Trex worth $58,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Trex by 623.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $81.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.39. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

