Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 186.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,252 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.33% of Vista Energy worth $36,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 4,205.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSE:VIST opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $317.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.44 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 30.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

