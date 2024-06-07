Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 275.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $124,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Newmont Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Newmont’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

