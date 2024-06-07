Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $91,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $106.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.