Capital Research Global Investors Invests $40.28 Million in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,164,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,278,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.49% of APi Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

APi Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE APG opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

