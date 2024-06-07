Capital Research Global Investors Invests $54.05 Million in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 601,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,047,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.51% of Eastman Chemical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 426.6% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.24.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EMN opened at $101.01 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $102.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 41.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.