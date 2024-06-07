Capital Research Global Investors Makes New $55.95 Million Investment in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 467,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $88.63 and a 1 year high of $130.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

