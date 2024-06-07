Capital Research Global Investors Purchases Shares of 536,700 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 536,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,295,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.09% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

NYSE:FI opened at $150.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.14 and a 200 day moving average of $144.72. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

