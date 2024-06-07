Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,814,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.99% of Americold Realty Trust worth $85,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

