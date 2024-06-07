Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187,728 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $115,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $195.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBAC

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.