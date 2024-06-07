Capital Research Global Investors Sells 4,980 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,595,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.14% of Infosys worth $102,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,342,000 after purchasing an additional 884,833 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 765,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 343,763 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,328,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 720,885 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,727,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 232,889 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.54 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.