Capital Research Global Investors Sells 508 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 684,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $66,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $105.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $82.35 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

