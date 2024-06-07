Capital Research Global Investors Sells 509,361 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,361 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.51% of Inhibrx worth $27,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INBX. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 4,637.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 389.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,529,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $851.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

