Capital Research Global Investors Trims Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,288,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,824 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Smartsheet were worth $109,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMAR shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Trading Up 17.0 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.