Capital World Investors Acquires 28 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.23% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $129,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $982.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,038.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,026.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.