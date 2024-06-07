Capital World Investors Acquires 390,831 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,052,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,831 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.93% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $115,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

